March 8, 2022

Storm Topples Big Buddha Statue Building in Buri Ram

Road Sign in Buriram

Road Sign in Buriram province. Photo: Edogawa.




BANGKOK, March 8 (TNA) – Summer storms injured two people and damaged 14 houses in Phetchabun province and tore down a building that housed a big reclining Buddha image in Buri Ram.

Seksan Klinphun, chief of Lom Kao district in Phetchabun, said a storm slightly injured two people and damaged 14 houses and a stall in seven sub-districts. Local officials were surveying damage and would offer assistance to victims, he said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

