Storm Topples Big Buddha Statue Building in Buri Ram
BANGKOK, March 8 (TNA) – Summer storms injured two people and damaged 14 houses in Phetchabun province and tore down a building that housed a big reclining Buddha image in Buri Ram.
Seksan Klinphun, chief of Lom Kao district in Phetchabun, said a storm slightly injured two people and damaged 14 houses and a stall in seven sub-districts. Local officials were surveying damage and would offer assistance to victims, he said.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!