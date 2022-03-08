Storm Topples Big Buddha Statue Building in Buri Ram









BANGKOK, March 8 (TNA) – Summer storms injured two people and damaged 14 houses in Phetchabun province and tore down a building that housed a big reclining Buddha image in Buri Ram.

Seksan Klinphun, chief of Lom Kao district in Phetchabun, said a storm slightly injured two people and damaged 14 houses and a stall in seven sub-districts. Local officials were surveying damage and would offer assistance to victims, he said.

TNA

TN






