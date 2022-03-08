Storms wreak havoc in Korat









NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Sudden storms struck several areas in this northeastern province on Monday night, and were particularly severe in Non Sung and Phimai, damaging houses, shops and causing power cuts, the provincial office of disaster prevention and mitigation reported.

In Non Sung district, 10 houses were damaged at Ban Don Plao, the Moo 15 village in tambon Mai.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST

