March 8, 2022

Committee Concludes Thailand Should Buy F-35 Jets From U.S.

46 mins ago TN
Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base

Korat airport and Royal Thai Air Force Base in Nakhon Ratchasima. Photo: MSGT Michael Harrington / PD-USGOV-MILITARY-AIR FORCE.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Royal Thai Air Force Spokesperson Air Vice-Marshal Prapas Sornchaidee has announced that a committee reviewing Thailand’s fighter aircraft acquisition plan has concluded that the Kingdom should purchase 5th-generation fighter jets, as they are best suited for current strategic demands.

Air Vice-Marshal Prapas said a panel chaired by Deputy Air Chief Marshal Thanasak Metanan assessed the air force’s policies, missions and operational plans and decided that 5th-gen fighter jets possess the critical functions necessary to safeguard national security interests.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

