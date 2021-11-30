November 30, 2021

Fire Raging at Engine Oil Warehouse In Nakhon Pathom

Thai firefighter spraying water

Thai firefighter spraying water to extinguish a hazardous fire. Photo: Wikimedia Commons..




NAKHON PATHOM, Nov 29 (TNA) – An engine oil warehouse was on fire in Samphran district. Firefighters were trying to control the blaze pending supply of extinguishing agents. Damage was initially estimated at 30 million baht.

The fire started at the warehouse of Prapakorn Oil Co from noon and remained unlikely to be under control over the past hours. About 200 firefighters and 50 fire engines of Bangkok and Nakhon Pathom were deployed.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

