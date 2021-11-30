Fire Raging at Engine Oil Warehouse In Nakhon Pathom









NAKHON PATHOM, Nov 29 (TNA) – An engine oil warehouse was on fire in Samphran district. Firefighters were trying to control the blaze pending supply of extinguishing agents. Damage was initially estimated at 30 million baht.

The fire started at the warehouse of Prapakorn Oil Co from noon and remained unlikely to be under control over the past hours. About 200 firefighters and 50 fire engines of Bangkok and Nakhon Pathom were deployed.

TNA

