Entertainment venue in Banglamung raided for allegedly breaking COVID-19 rules









An entertainment venue in the Banglamung district was raided by officials in the early hours of this morning, November 28th, for allegedly illegally selling alcoholic beverages and violating the Chonburi Communicable Disease Control Act.

Police officers from the Pattaya City Police Station arrived at ‘Babylon Pattaya’ located at Sai 3 of Central Pattaya in the Nong Prue Subdistrict at 1:00 AM. for inspection after receiving telephone complaints from a concerned citizen that there were illegal sales of alcoholic beverages in the venue that violated the Chonburi Communicable Disease Control Act. The concerned citizen was reportedly concerned about the spread of Covid-19 at this venue. TPN notes, however, that earlier in the evening crowds in the thousands were present on the nearby beach for the Pattaya fireworks festival but it appeared that this particular concerned citizen was not as concerned with this event. Additionally, the venue was allegedly violating several other current rules, including those that ban nightlife and entertainment venues from opening, current operating hours, and social distancing rules.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Nop Meechukhun

The Pattaya News

