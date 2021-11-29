No Omicron Cases Found In Thailand
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Public Health Ministry urged members of the public to stay calm amidst fears of the Omicron variant having been found in many countries, saying that travelers recently arriving from Africa have not been cleared of quarantine.
Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said all 1,007 visitors from southern Africa who recently arrived in Thailand have tested negative for Covid-19 and are now kept in isolation under tourism sandbox programs.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Suwit Rattiwan,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!