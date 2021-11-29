November 29, 2021

No Omicron Cases Found In Thailand

6 mins ago TN
COVID-19 temperature screening in Thailand

COVID-19 temperature screening in Thailand. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Public Health Ministry urged members of the public to stay calm amidst fears of the Omicron variant having been found in many countries, saying that travelers recently arriving from Africa have not been cleared of quarantine.

Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said all 1,007 visitors from southern Africa who recently arrived in Thailand have tested negative for Covid-19 and are now kept in isolation under tourism sandbox programs.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Suwit Rattiwan,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



