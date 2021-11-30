Transport ministry asserts Hua Lamphong Station will not be demolished









BANGKOK (NNT) – Concerns and criticisms have arisen over the commercial development of spaces at Hua Lamphong Train Station in Bangkok, and a public forum is set to be held to collect people’s inputs about the potential operation of trains in inner Bangkok.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob has ordered the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) to open a public forum to take into account the views of people from all sectors, in order to address the concerns over the future of Hua Lamphong Train Station.

