November 30, 2021

Transport ministry asserts Hua Lamphong Station will not be demolished

37 mins ago TN
Hua Lamphong Railway Station, Bangkok

Locomotive at Hua Lamphong Railway Station, Bangkok. Photo: Clay Gilliland / flickr.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Concerns and criticisms have arisen over the commercial development of spaces at Hua Lamphong Train Station in Bangkok, and a public forum is set to be held to collect people’s inputs about the potential operation of trains in inner Bangkok.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob has ordered the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) to open a public forum to take into account the views of people from all sectors, in order to address the concerns over the future of Hua Lamphong Train Station.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

