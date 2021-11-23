Hua Lamphong Station’s 105 Years of Service to Come to an End
BANGKOK (NNT) – According to Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, Hua Lamphong Station will be fully decommissioned by late December of this year. Bang Sue Grand Station is set to be the new rail hub of Bangkok.
The commercial development plan for the plot of land where Hua Lamphong Station is located is expected to generate around 800 billion baht over a 30-year span, which will help the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) pay off its 600 billion baht debt.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Suwit Rattiwan,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand