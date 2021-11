A hospitalman, prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to a patient. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando) / U.S. Secretary of Defense. CC BY 2.0.









BANGKOK, Nov 23 (TNA) – The cabinet acknowledged an order for 30 million doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and the delivery was expected within the first three quarters of next year.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the order was a part of the country’s plan to acquire COVID-19 vaccines next year.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

