  • September 29, 2021
2 million Doses of Pfizer Vaccine Arrive

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine . Photo: © Arne Müseler / http://www.arne-mueseler.com. CC BY-SA 3.0.




SAMUT PRAKAN, Sept 29 (TNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul accepted 2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer.

The lot was delivered from the flight 3L 350 of DHL cargo airline at Suvarnabhumi airport at 4.35am.

