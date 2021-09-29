Thai military in the dock after years of torture allegations









Reports of soldiers being brutally beaten inside military barracks emerge every year in Thailand.

An organization monitoring human rights in Thailand said in 2020 that violence is part of the “culture of torture” within the Thai Army – an accusation backed by an Amnesty International investigation.

Among the many victims was 26-year-old Private Wichian Puaksom, who died after being beaten at a military base in Narathiwat in June 2011.

By Thai PBS World





