Thailand’s Parliament Passes Bills on Torture and Forced Disappearances in First Reading







BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s House of Representatives voted 368-0, with one abstention, in favor of the 4 bills on torture and forced disappearances.

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said the law is needed to stamp out torture and forced disappearances by state officials, which are serious human rights violations. The 34-section bill includes penalties for offenders and rehabilitation for victims of such abuse and maltreatment and is in compliance with international treaties on torture and forced disappearances.

