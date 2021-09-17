  • September 17, 2021
Prayut Inspects Factory Sandbox in Laem Chabang

View of Laem Chabang port city in Chonburi Province. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.



CHON BURI, Sept 17 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha visited Laem Chabang municipality in Si Racha district to inspect the implementation of the Factory Sandbox project to control COVID-19.

He followed up the first phase of the Factory Sandbox project and saw COVID-19 vaccinations for workers who were the members of the Social Security Fund at Mitsubishi Motors Co. He also discussed investment and export outlooks with Japanese business executives and investors.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



