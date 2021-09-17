Prayut Inspects Factory Sandbox in Laem Chabang







CHON BURI, Sept 17 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha visited Laem Chabang municipality in Si Racha district to inspect the implementation of the Factory Sandbox project to control COVID-19.

He followed up the first phase of the Factory Sandbox project and saw COVID-19 vaccinations for workers who were the members of the Social Security Fund at Mitsubishi Motors Co. He also discussed investment and export outlooks with Japanese business executives and investors.

