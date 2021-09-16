  • September 16, 2021
Thailand’s anti-graft body ordered to reveal its findings on DPM Prawit’s wristwatch scandal

Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan in 2018. DOD photo by Lisa Ferdinando. CC BY 2.0.



The Central Administrative Court has ordered Thailand’s anti-graft watchdog, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), to reveal its findings from an investigation into the expensive wristwatches seen being worn in public by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan. The ruling was read yesterday (Wednesday).

The court ruled that, the disclosure of the findings about this case, including witness testimonies and Gen Prawit’s own testimonies, will demonstrate the transparency and accountability of the NACC and will enhance public trust and confidence in the agency.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



