Airports of Thailand Will Take over 3 Airports to Boost Tourism







BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Transport Ministry has revealed that 3 airports, currently run by the Department of Airports (DoA), will soon come under the control of Airports of Thailand (AoT) to help drive tourism growth.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said the ministry has resolved to shift the management of Udon Thani, Krabi and Buri Ram airports to the AoT, which can help expand their capacities and turn them into regional air transport hubs that are well-positioned to handle more tourists.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,

Rewriter: Hugh Brammar

National News Bureau of Thailand





