Thammasat protest leaders’ house raided, computers confiscated by police
Thai police raided the house of leaders of the “United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration” (UFTD) on Friday morning and arrested one for allegedly violating the Computer Crime Act and the sedition law.
UFTD leaders, such as Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul, Benja Apan and Niraphorn Onnkhao, who was arrested, co-habit in the house.
By Thai PBS World