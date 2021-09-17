Foreign tourists under Samui Plus spend B47m in 60 days







SURAT THANI: A total of 711 foreign tourists had arrived on three islands under the Samui Plus programme over the past 60 days, and spent more than 47 million baht, according to official figures.

Surat Thani governor Wichawut Jinto said on Friday that tourism on the “Mu Koh Thalae Tai (south sea islands) of Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao” has rebooted since the Samui Plus Model kicked off on July 15.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supapong Chaolan

BANGKOK POST





