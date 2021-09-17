  • September 17, 2021
Bangkok Governor Doubts Capital Reopening on October 15

Empty concourse in the Makkasan train station in Bangkok. Photo: Mark Fischer. CC BY-SA 2.0.



BANGKOK, Sept 17 (TNA) – Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang did not confirm that the capital could reopen to welcome tourists on Oct 15, saying at least 70% of his people would have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 first.

Inspecting inoculation at the Port Authority of Thailand in Klong Toey district, Pol Gen Aswin said that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration earlier expected 70% of its population would have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines by Oct 22 and if it obtained more vaccine doses, the 70% coverage for 4.9 million out of 7 million people could be achieved before Oct 15.

