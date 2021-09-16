Thailand’s anti-graft body ordered to reveal its findings on DPM Prawit’s wristwatch scandal
Bangkok’s Reopening for Inoculated Tourists Postponed until October 15th
BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry has announced that fully vaccinated foreign tourists will be able to visit Bangkok, without having to quarantine, from October 15th.
Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the timeline for Bangkok should be postponed as the capital is expected to have administered COVID-19 vaccines to 70% of its residents by the end of this month.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand