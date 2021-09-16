Bangkok’s Reopening for Inoculated Tourists Postponed until October 15th







BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry has announced that fully vaccinated foreign tourists will be able to visit Bangkok, without having to quarantine, from October 15th.

Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the timeline for Bangkok should be postponed as the capital is expected to have administered COVID-19 vaccines to 70% of its residents by the end of this month.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,

Rewriter: Hugh Brammar

National News Bureau of Thailand





