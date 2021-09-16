  • September 16, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Bangkok
  3. Bangkok’s Reopening for…

Bangkok’s Reopening for Inoculated Tourists Postponed until October 15th

Bangkok’s Reopening for Inoculated Tourists Postponed until October 15th

Quiet Chatuchak market in Bangkok. The market is empty due to COVID-19 pandemic and lack of tourists. Photo: © ILO/Pornsiri Pattanasuntichai / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry has announced that fully vaccinated foreign tourists will be able to visit Bangkok, without having to quarantine, from October 15th.

Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the timeline for Bangkok should be postponed as the capital is expected to have administered COVID-19 vaccines to 70% of its residents by the end of this month.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Airports of Thailand Will Take over 3 Airports to Boost Tourism
News

Airports of Thailand Will Take over 3...

September 16, 2021
Access Restriction Continues on Koh Phi Phi Island
South

Access Restriction Continues on Koh Phi Phi...

September 16, 2021
Pattaya Mayor inspects Walking Street nightclub after weekend fire
Pattaya

Pattaya Mayor inspects Walking Street nightclub after...

September 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.