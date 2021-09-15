  • September 15, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Thai government approves…

Thai government approves long-term visa to attract wealthy foreigners

Thai government approves long-term visa to attract wealthy foreigners

Skyline and City View of Bangkok. Photo: Travel Coffee Book.



The cabinet has greenlighted an economic stimulus and investment promotion package aimed at attracting wealthy foreigners and highly skilled professionals from overseas to help revive the economy post-Covid-19.

Benefits in the package include a 10-year Thai visa for not only approved special visitors but also their spouses and children, said government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, on Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chatrudee Theparat and Mongkol Bangprapa
BANGKOK POST



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Rift threatens Prayut’s future
News

Rift threatens Prayut’s future

September 13, 2021
Prayut says no cabinet reshuffle yet
News

Prayut says no cabinet reshuffle yet

September 12, 2021
Two Deputy Ministers Leave Their Posts
News

Two Deputy Ministers Leave Their Posts

September 10, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.