  • September 16, 2021
Access Restriction Continues on Koh Phi Phi Island

Long-tail boats in Koh Phi Phi islands. Photo: terrysamui (Pixabay).



KRABI, Sept 15 (TNA) – The communicable disease committee of the southern province extended access restriction to Phi Phi island for 7 days as there were more COVID-19 cases linked to infections at a local wastewater treatment plant under construction.

Rescue workers brought 15 new COVID-19 patients from Phi Phi island to the third field hospital of Krabi at the Krabi Campus of Thailand National Sports University in Muang Krabi district. The new cases came from a cluster linked to the wastewater treatment plant construction site. The cluster expanded to vendors and police on the island. The total case of the cluster rose to 79 who received treatment at hospitals. Meanwhile, 321 other people were waiting for the result of their COVID-19 tests.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



