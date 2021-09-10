Five Thai provinces are set to reopen to foreign tourists on October 1







Bangkok, Chon Buri, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chiang Mai are set to reopen to foreign arrivals on October 1st, following the successful implementation of the first phase of the “sandbox” scheme in the southern provinces of Phuket, Krabi, Phang-nga and Surat Thani, Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said yesterday (Wednesday).

For the second phase of the “sandbox” scheme, he said that preparations have been made in the five provinces, such as mass vaccinations of people and promotional campaigns to attract tourists.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





