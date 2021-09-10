  • September 10, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Five Thai provinces…

Five Thai provinces are set to reopen to foreign tourists on October 1

Five Thai provinces are set to reopen to foreign tourists on October 1

Passengers at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok waiting for a flight to Shanghai in March 2020 during the COVID-19 outbreak. Photo: Mx. Granger. CC0 1.0.



Bangkok, Chon Buri, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chiang Mai are set to reopen to foreign arrivals on October 1st, following the successful implementation of the first phase of the “sandbox” scheme in the southern provinces of Phuket, Krabi, Phang-nga and Surat Thani, Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said yesterday (Wednesday).

For the second phase of the “sandbox” scheme, he said that preparations have been made in the five provinces, such as mass vaccinations of people and promotional campaigns to attract tourists.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

CCSA Maintains Curfew, Dark Red Zone Provinces
News

CCSA Maintains Curfew, Dark Red Zone Provinces

September 10, 2021
Hoteliers in Pattaya call for assistance, say foreign buyers sniffing around
Pattaya

Hoteliers in Pattaya call for assistance, say...

September 10, 2021
Thai Government Expects Economic Expansion after Easing of COVID-19 Restrictions
News

Thai Government Expects Economic Expansion after Easing...

September 10, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.