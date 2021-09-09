Samui sandbox gets makeover







Surat Thani — led by Koh Samui — is looking forward to brighter prospects in the upcoming high season as it prepares to emulate Phuket by scrapping quarantine, and plans to receive domestic travellers from next month.

However, demand from international tourists may not pick up immediately while the whole of Thailand is still overwhelmed by Covid-19, said Ratchaporn Poolsawadee, president of the Tourism Association of Koh Samui.

Narumon Kasemsuk

