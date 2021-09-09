  • September 9, 2021
Samui sandbox gets makeover

Seascape hotel entrance in Koh Samui. Photo: ivanich.



Surat Thani — led by Koh Samui — is looking forward to brighter prospects in the upcoming high season as it prepares to emulate Phuket by scrapping quarantine, and plans to receive domestic travellers from next month.

However, demand from international tourists may not pick up immediately while the whole of Thailand is still overwhelmed by Covid-19, said Ratchaporn Poolsawadee, president of the Tourism Association of Koh Samui.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Narumon Kasemsuk
BANGKOK POST



