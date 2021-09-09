  • September 9, 2021
Pattaya businesses hope to see foreign tourists soon

Soi 8 in Pattaya. Actually it is Soi 13/4 (also known as Pattayaland Soi 2). Photo: OrientalGetaway.com.



BANGKOK (NNT) – Although the government has already eased lockdown measures, most visitors to Pattaya are still Thais who arrive on the weekends. Pattaya business owners say they hope the government will soon reopen the whole country as income from Thai tourists alone is not enough to run their businesses.

Some hotel owners in Pattaya, have claimed that room reservations are still relatively low due to the lockdown policy that was recently changed without prior warning. This has made business operators uncertain if they should reopen their businesses, as people are still worried about the pandemic. However, business owners hope that the coming three day break – September 24 – 26, brings more tourists to Pattaya.

Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



