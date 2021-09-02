  • September 2, 2021
Thais’ Domestic Tours to Resume on October 1

Nok Air Boeing 737 bird at Krabi Airport. Photo: Binder Donedat / flickr.



BANGKOK, Sept 2 (TNA) – The government will allow Thai people to go on domestic tours from Oct 1 onwards, according to the tourism and sports minister.

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, the tourism and sports minister, said during a no-confidence debate that his ministry followed the prime minister’s reopening policy by implementing the Phuket Sandbox project which from July 1 to Aug 31 attracted more than 20,000 foreign tourists who booked 360,000 room nights and 80 of them had COVID-19.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Leave a Reply

