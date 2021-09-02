  • September 2, 2021
Prayut rejects cabinet revamp talk

Prayut Chan-o-cha offering a speech during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.



Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Wednesday denied rumours regarding a cabinet reshuffle and a House dissolution, saying that he intended to stay on until the government completes its four-year term in 2023.

“Such thoughts have not crossed my mind. Whoever spoke about it should be careful, regardless of their aim to stir unrest during the no-confidence debate or whatever,” Gen Prayut said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Aekarach Sattaburuth
BANGKOK POST



