Prayut rejects cabinet revamp talk







Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Wednesday denied rumours regarding a cabinet reshuffle and a House dissolution, saying that he intended to stay on until the government completes its four-year term in 2023.

“Such thoughts have not crossed my mind. Whoever spoke about it should be careful, regardless of their aim to stir unrest during the no-confidence debate or whatever,” Gen Prayut said.

Bangkok Post

Aekarach Sattaburuth

