  • September 2, 2021
Thousands of cats stranded on Thailand’s Koh Phi Phi during pandemic

Long-tail boats on a beach in Phi Phi islands. Photo: Mariamichelle / Pixabay.



Over 1,000 cats have been stranded on Phi Phi Island in Krabi Province of Thailand, left behind by their owners after COVID-19 that killed the country’s tourism.

The cat owners who were working people or entrepreneurs left the islands since the pandemic started, thinking it would be temporary. The situation, however, had never really improved.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



