  • August 11, 2021
US CDC scuppers Q3 tourism hopes

Baggage Claim at domestic terminal of Suvarnabhumi International Airport level 2, Bangkok. Photo: Mattes.



The latest travel warning from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) against travel to Thailand has exacerbated the tourism outlook for the third quarter, with all hopes now resting on the high season.

“With a surge of daily infections and record high fatalities being reported, the flow of travellers will automatically drop, with or without travel advisories, as people are concerned about health and safety,” said Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn, president of the Association of Thai Travel Agents.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Dusida Worrachaddejchai
BANGKOK POST



Tags:

TN

