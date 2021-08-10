  • August 10, 2021
US warns against travel to Thailand, other countries over COVID-19

Dodge Charger Portland, Oregon police patrol car. Photo: Squid Vicious. CC BY 2.0.



WASHINGTON/BANGKOK: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned on Monday against travel to Israel, France, Thailand, Iceland and several other countries because of a rising number of Covid-19 cases in those nations.

The CDC has been adding to its highest “Level 4: Very High” Covid-19 level as cases spread around the globe. The United States added Thailand, Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, along with other places, including Aruba and French Polynesia.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST



