  • August 10, 2021
Phuket governor orders islandwide tourist safety campaign

Phuket street at night. Photo: Pikist.



PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has confirmed that he will order every municipality on the island to identify isolated locales in their areas that may be unsafe for visitors and not suitable for tourists to visit as part of a campaign to ramp up tourist safety on the island.

The move follows the killing of Swiss tourist Nicole Sauvain-Weisskopf at Ao Yon Waterfall on Phuket’s east coast last week.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News



