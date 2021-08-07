  • August 8, 2021
Phuket police confirms arrest of Swiss tourist murder suspect

CSD Crime Suppression Division, a police force especially working against drug trafficking. Photo: Government of Thailand.



Phuket police have arrested a 27-year-old Thai man who has reportedly confessed to the murder of a Swiss tourist, two days after her body was found in a local waterfall.

The body of the 57-year-old Swiss woman was found Thursday near the Ton Ao Yon waterfall in Wichit, around 3.6 km east of the Kao Khad View Point. She was lying face down in the water among the rocks.

Police identified the victim as Nicole Sauvain-Weisskopf, deputy head of protocol at the Swiss Federal Assembly. She was visiting the island as part of the “Phuket Sandbox” program, which allows in vaccinated foreign tourists in an effort to help revive a sector decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A police source said Saturday that investigators had examined security camera footage from areas near the waterfall and had taken some people in for questioning. One of them acted suspiciously.

After intense questioning, the man confessed, according to the source. Police searched him and found an ID card identifying him as Teerawat Thothip, 27, from Thalang district in Phuket.

