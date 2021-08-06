Phuket Governor Vows to Arrest Murderer of Swiss Tourist







PHUKET, Aug 6 (TNA) – Phuket governor Narong Woonciew expressed his condolences on the death of Swiss woman Nicole Sauvain-Weisskopf, head of diplomatic protocol of Germany, who visited Phuket under the Phuket Sandbox Model project.

The governor assured that concerned officials would speed up investigation into the murder to guarantee justice.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

