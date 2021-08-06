  • August 6, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Isan
  3. Two chicken plants…

Two chicken plants in Korat sealed off, workers infected

Two chicken plants in Korat sealed off, workers infected

Mittaphap Road in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat). Photo: Nonnies. CC BY-SA 4.0.



NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Two big chicken processing factories in Chok Chai district have been bubbled and sealed after more than 100 employees were found to be infected with Covid-19.

The infection clusters at the two factories, which have more than 10,000 workers in total, sparked fears among local residents that the virus might spread to their communities.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Two nasal spray COVID-19 vaccines under development by Thailand’s BIOTEC
News

Two nasal spray COVID-19 vaccines under development...

August 6, 2021
Thailand Reports Record 21,379 COVID Cases, 191 Deaths On Friday
News

Thailand Reports Record 21,379 COVID Cases, 191...

August 6, 2021
Delta now dominant variant in Thailand with 78.2% found in new cases in most parts of country
News

Delta now dominant variant in Thailand with...

August 5, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.