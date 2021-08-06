Two chicken plants in Korat sealed off, workers infected







NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Two big chicken processing factories in Chok Chai district have been bubbled and sealed after more than 100 employees were found to be infected with Covid-19.

The infection clusters at the two factories, which have more than 10,000 workers in total, sparked fears among local residents that the virus might spread to their communities.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert

BANGKOK POST





