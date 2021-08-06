Two nasal spray COVID-19 vaccines under development by Thailand’s BIOTEC
Two chicken plants in Korat sealed off, workers infected
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Two big chicken processing factories in Chok Chai district have been bubbled and sealed after more than 100 employees were found to be infected with Covid-19.
The infection clusters at the two factories, which have more than 10,000 workers in total, sparked fears among local residents that the virus might spread to their communities.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST