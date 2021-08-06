Swiss woman dead, believed raped, murdered in Phuket







PHUKET: The body of a 57-year-old Swiss woman who is believed to have been raped and murdered was found in a creekbed near the Ao Yon Waterfall in Wichit, on Phuket’s east coast, yesterday afternoon (Aug 5).

Region 8 Police Commander Lt Gen Kitrat Panpetch held a special press conference at Wichit Police Station last night and confirmed that the woman had arrived on the island on July 13.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News





