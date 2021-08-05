Delta now dominant variant in Thailand with 78.2% found in new cases in most parts of country







The readily transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant, which was first confirmed in Thailand in mid-May in a Thai mother and her 4-year son arriving from Pakistan, has now spread through 74 of Thailand’s 77 provinces, accounting for 78.2% of new infections in the country.

Director-general of the Medical Sciences Department Dr. Supakit Sirilak said today (Wednesday) that the department and its network of laboratories had conducted random checks on 2,547 COVID-19 infected people around the country, between July 24th and 30th, and found that 1,993, or 78.2% were infected with the Delta variant. 538, or 21.2% were infected with the Alpha variant and the remaining 0.6% with the Beta strain.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





