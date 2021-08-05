  • August 5, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Delta now dominant…

Delta now dominant variant in Thailand with 78.2% found in new cases in most parts of country

Delta now dominant variant in Thailand with 78.2% found in new cases in most parts of country

Thailand’s national COVID-19 vaccination rollout. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.



The readily transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant, which was first confirmed in Thailand in mid-May in a Thai mother and her 4-year son arriving from Pakistan, has now spread through 74 of Thailand’s 77 provinces, accounting for 78.2% of new infections in the country.

Director-general of the Medical Sciences Department Dr. Supakit Sirilak said today (Wednesday) that the department and its network of laboratories had conducted random checks on 2,547 COVID-19 infected people around the country, between July 24th and 30th, and found that 1,993, or 78.2% were infected with the Delta variant. 538, or 21.2% were infected with the Alpha variant and the remaining 0.6% with the Beta strain.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Thailand records daily record of 20,920 COVID cases on Thursday
News

Thailand records daily record of 20,920 COVID...

August 5, 2021
Prayut orders Public Health Ministry to send 750,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to vaccination stations
News

Prayut orders Public Health Ministry to send...

August 5, 2021
7 New COVID-19 Clusters Reported in 4 Provinces
News

7 New COVID-19 Clusters Reported in 4...

August 5, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.