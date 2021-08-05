  • August 5, 2021
Thailand records daily record of 20,920 COVID cases on Thursday

Acrylic shields installed at the hospital to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 coronavirus in Thailand. Photo: © ILO/Alin Sirisaksopit / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



Thailand today reported a record 20,920 new daily cases of COVID-19, bringing the country’s infection count to 693,305.

According to the Ministry of Health, another 160 deaths from COVID were confirmed in the last 24 hours, also the highest number since the coronavirus broke out, bringing the total number of people killed by the virus in the Southeast Asian country to 5,663.

In view of the situation, the Thai cabinet approved two days ago additional financial assistance to support workers and employers affected by COVID-19.

Earlier, the Thai authorities decided on August 1 to extend for two more weeks the lockdown measures applied since July 12.

-Thailand News (TN)



