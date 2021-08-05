Thailand records daily record of 20,920 COVID cases on Thursday







Thailand today reported a record 20,920 new daily cases of COVID-19, bringing the country’s infection count to 693,305.

According to the Ministry of Health, another 160 deaths from COVID were confirmed in the last 24 hours, also the highest number since the coronavirus broke out, bringing the total number of people killed by the virus in the Southeast Asian country to 5,663.

New record: 20,920 new Covid-19 cases, 160 deaths today. Out of the new cases recorded in Thailand today, 262 were detected in correctional facilities. As of yesterday, Thailand ranked as the second country in the Southeast Asia region with the highest number of active cases, — ThaiMythbuster (@thaimythbuster) August 5, 2021

In view of the situation, the Thai cabinet approved two days ago additional financial assistance to support workers and employers affected by COVID-19.

Earlier, the Thai authorities decided on August 1 to extend for two more weeks the lockdown measures applied since July 12.

-Thailand News (TN)





