Thailand reports daily record of 20,200 COVID cases, 188 fatalities on Wednesday







Thailand's daily new COVID-19 infections reached a new high of 20,200 on Wednesday, with a new daily death toll high of 188.

Another new record of 211,076 infected people in treatment was also set today, as the number of those hospitalised keeps increasing during this continued surge in new cases. The numbers being treated in hospitals surpassed the 200,000 level on Saturday July 31st.

