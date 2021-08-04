  • August 4, 2021
Restaurants at malls not allowed to sell takeaways directly to customers

COVID-19 coronavirus temperature checking point at shopping mall entrance in Thailand. Photo: Per Meistrup. CC BY-SA 4.0.



BANGKOK (NNT) – Restaurants at shopping malls are allowed to reopen for takeaway and delivery orders, albeit with a new restriction in place barring direct contact between sellers and customers. Health officials have explained the measure is in place to ensure no crowding around the shop.

The Department of Health’s Director General Dr Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai, has elaborated on the latest safety restrictions applied to restaurants at shopping malls, which are now allowed to open for takeaways or delivery orders without direct contact with the customer.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



