  • July 27, 2021
Thai Health Ministry Proposes Allowing Restaurants in Department Stores to Sell Food Online

Old and famous Thai restaurant in Bangkok. Photo: Dennis Wong / flickr.



BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Public Health Ministry will present a proposal to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) seeking approval to allow food and beverage (F&B) outlets in department stores and shopping malls to sell food via online delivery platforms.

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisulee Traisoranakul said the government is aware of the plight of F&B operators affected by the latest round of anti COVID-19 restrictions, in place since July 20th. The Public Health Ministry has already discussed the matter with the CCSA and will submit the proposal shortly.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand



