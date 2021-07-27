Chonburi logs record-breaking high of 884 COVID-19 cases with 2 new deaths







The Chonburi Department of Public Health announced a record-breaking high of 884 new and confirmed cases of Covid-19 today with two new deaths, July 27th.

This makes a total of 21,660 cases of Covid-19 in the current round of infections, with 10,080 still under medical care/supervision, and with a total of 102 recorded deaths in Chonburi since the start of this recent round of infections in early April. The details on yesterday’s two new deaths were not given, which is standard for the health department.

By GoongNang(GN)

The Pattaya News





