Thai tourism to hit all-time low in 2021







Thai tourism this year is likely to be at an all-time low as international arrivals may reach just 1 million, while domestic tourism could plunge to 50-60 million trips if the worsening Covid-19 situation demands lockdown last for up to three months, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

Despite reopening for vaccinated international tourists via the Phuket sandbox scheme and Samui Plus Model, Thailand may receive just 1 million international tourists this year, down 82% compared to 6.7 million last year when the country was able to receive a large number of foreign travellers during the two months prior to the outbreak of the pandemic in March.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Narumon Kasemsuk

BANGKOK POST





