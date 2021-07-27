  • July 27, 2021
Thai tourism to hit all-time low in 2021

Empty concourse in the Makkasan train station in Bangkok. Photo: Mark Fischer. CC BY-SA 2.0.



Thai tourism this year is likely to be at an all-time low as international arrivals may reach just 1 million, while domestic tourism could plunge to 50-60 million trips if the worsening Covid-19 situation demands lockdown last for up to three months, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

Despite reopening for vaccinated international tourists via the Phuket sandbox scheme and Samui Plus Model, Thailand may receive just 1 million international tourists this year, down 82% compared to 6.7 million last year when the country was able to receive a large number of foreign travellers during the two months prior to the outbreak of the pandemic in March.

