  • July 27, 2021
14,150 new COVID cases, 118 deaths announced on Tuesday

COVID-19 field hospital to provide urgent care and assistance to people in Bangkok. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.



Thailand logged 118 new Covid-19 fatalities and 14,150 new cases over the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

The new numbers marked a fall in new cases but a jump in fatalities compared to the nationwide tally announced on Monday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



