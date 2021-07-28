Governor confirms Phuket Sandbox will continue







PHUKET: As the number of local infections of COVID-19 continue to rise across the island, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has confirmed that the Phuket Sandbox scheme will continue.

The assurance comes as the island yesterday marked 114 local infections in the past seven days ‒ easily exceeding the “90 infections in one week” limit set by the the Centre of COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) in Bangkok late last month as reason enough to start reviewing whether or not the Phuket Sandbox scheme should be halted.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News





