  • July 28, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Phuket
  3. Governor confirms Phuket…

Governor confirms Phuket Sandbox will continue

Governor confirms Phuket Sandbox will continue

Sign with preventive measures against COVID-19 at entrance to “Central Festival” shopping mall in Phuket. Photo: Per Meistrup. CC BY-SA 4.0.



PHUKET: As the number of local infections of COVID-19 continue to rise across the island, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has confirmed that the Phuket Sandbox scheme will continue.

The assurance comes as the island yesterday marked 114 local infections in the past seven days ‒ easily exceeding the “90 infections in one week” limit set by the the Centre of COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) in Bangkok late last month as reason enough to start reviewing whether or not the Phuket Sandbox scheme should be halted.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Banglamung orders temporary closure of two markets due COVID
Pattaya

Banglamung orders temporary closure of two markets...

July 28, 2021
Vaccination at Bangkok’s Bang Sue Grand Station to continue, as focus turns to younger people
Bangkok

Vaccination at Bangkok’s Bang Sue Grand Station...

July 28, 2021
Thailand logs 16,533 new COVID cases, 133 deaths on Wednesday
News

Thailand logs 16,533 new COVID cases, 133...

July 28, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.