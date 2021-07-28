Thai Cabinet Approves Use of Fah Talai Jone to Treat Asymptomatic COVID-19 Cases







BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Cabinet has approved the use of Fah Talai Jone (green chiretta or Andrographis paniculate) to treat asymptomatic cases of COVID-19, after a successful trial of the herbal remedy in prisons.

Deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said treatment with the herb will help relieve pressure on the public health system, with more than 14,000 new cases being reported daily.

