  • July 28, 2021
Thai Cabinet Approves Use of Fah Talai Jone to Treat Asymptomatic COVID-19 Cases

Fah Talai Jone also known as Andrographis paniculata, and Green Chiretta. Photo: H. Zell. CC BY-SA 3.0.



BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Cabinet has approved the use of Fah Talai Jone (green chiretta or Andrographis paniculate) to treat asymptomatic cases of COVID-19, after a successful trial of the herbal remedy in prisons.

Deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said treatment with the herb will help relieve pressure on the public health system, with more than 14,000 new cases being reported daily.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand



