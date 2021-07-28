Banglamung orders temporary closure of two markets due COVID
Thai Cabinet Approves Use of Fah Talai Jone to Treat Asymptomatic COVID-19 Cases
BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Cabinet has approved the use of Fah Talai Jone (green chiretta or Andrographis paniculate) to treat asymptomatic cases of COVID-19, after a successful trial of the herbal remedy in prisons.
Deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said treatment with the herb will help relieve pressure on the public health system, with more than 14,000 new cases being reported daily.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand