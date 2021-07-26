New COVID-19 infections rise to 15,376 with 87 deaths on Monday







Thailand reported this morning a daily record of 15,376 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to more than half a million.

The nation’s Ministry of Public Health also announced 87 new deaths related to the virus, bringing the death toll to 4,146.

Dr Chakkarat Pittayawong-anont, director of the epidemiology division at the Department of Disease Control (DDC), said Thailand will detect more COVID-19 cases in the provinces, including family transmission and those returning home for care and treatment.

Thailand reports record COVID-19 cases with focus on vaccinations https://t.co/S6DMNwpIUz — Doctor Housecalls of Paradise Valley (@DrHousecallsPV) July 26, 2021

However, he explained that the situation in Bangkok is different from that of the surrounding provinces. According to the DDC, the volume of COVID-19 infections in the capital could decrease in the next four to six weeks.

He added that despite an increase in cases, the vaccination rate is relatively high, at 50 percent.

-Thailand News (TN)






