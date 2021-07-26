  • July 26, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. New COVID-19 infections…

New COVID-19 infections rise to 15,376 with 87 deaths on Monday

New COVID-19 infections rise to 15,376 with 87 deaths on Monday

Hospital reception during COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand. Photo: © ILO/Alin Sirisaksopit / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



Thailand reported this morning a daily record of 15,376 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to more than half a million.

The nation’s Ministry of Public Health also announced 87 new deaths related to the virus, bringing the death toll to 4,146.

Dr Chakkarat Pittayawong-anont, director of the epidemiology division at the Department of Disease Control (DDC), said Thailand will detect more COVID-19 cases in the provinces, including family transmission and those returning home for care and treatment.

However, he explained that the situation in Bangkok is different from that of the surrounding provinces. According to the DDC, the volume of COVID-19 infections in the capital could decrease in the next four to six weeks.

He added that despite an increase in cases, the vaccination rate is relatively high, at 50 percent.

-Thailand News (TN)



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

COVID-19 Severely Affects Thailand’s Economy
News

COVID-19 Severely Affects Thailand’s Economy

July 26, 2021
TAT expects 850 billion baht in tourism revenue after successful reopening
News

TAT expects 850 billion baht in tourism...

July 26, 2021
Samut Prakan woman dies, leaves behind COVID-infected daughters
Bangkok

Samut Prakan woman dies, leaves behind COVID-infected...

July 26, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.