  • July 25, 2021
Thailand reports a new record number of COVID infections with 15,335 new cases

Healthcare staff at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute in Nonthaburi during COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific/Pathumporn Thongking / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has recorded a total of 15,335 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, setting a new record for the number of daily infections since the start of the pandemic. This brings the total figures to 497,302 positive cases of COVID-19, while the death toll is set at 3,965 after adding the 129 new deaths recorded over the previous 24 hours, as reported by the ‘Bangkok Post’.

The number of new coronavirus cases is now on a clear increasing trend, so that day after day the data are doubling or tripling, as warned this Saturday from the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

“Although the infection rate in the capital is beginning to stabilize, cases in the provinces are increasing ‘dramatically'”, said Dr. Taweesap Siraprapasiri, a senior medical officer at Thailand’s Disease Control Department of the Ministry of Public Health.

He has further detailed that the average number of deaths per day has increased from less than 50 to more than 100 in line with the increase in the number of new infections over the last month.

-Thailand News (TN)



The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Leave a Reply

