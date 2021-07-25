Philippines Will Suspend Travel from Thailand and Malaysia from 25 July
Last call for elderly expats wanting jabs
The Consular Affairs Department has asked foreign residents aged 60 and over to register for Covid-19 vaccination quickly because authorities will move on to other groups soon.
The department said on Saturday that 2,661 aged foreign residents had registered for vaccination at the Bang Sue Grand Station site and authorities will send them an SMS to confirm their appointment.
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS