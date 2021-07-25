  • July 25, 2021
Last call for elderly expats wanting jabs

A hospitalman, prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to a patient. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando) / U.S. Secretary of Defense. CC BY 2.0.



The Consular Affairs Department has asked foreign residents aged 60 and over to register for Covid-19 vaccination quickly because authorities will move on to other groups soon.

The department said on Saturday that 2,661 aged foreign residents had registered for vaccination at the Bang Sue Grand Station site and authorities will send them an SMS to confirm their appointment.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS



