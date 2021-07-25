  • July 25, 2021
Typhoon In-Fa Strikes Southeastern Coast of China as Country Recovers From Mass Flooding

Flooding in Shenzhen, China. Photo: Chase Chesser.



BEIJING (Sputnik) – Typhoon In-Fa has lashed China’s southeastern coast as the country is trying to eliminate the consequences of mass flooding, the China Meteorological Administration said on 25 July.

The typhoon, the sixth to hit the area this year, made landfall on the coast of the city of Zhoushan in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang at 12:30 local time (04:30 GMT), just days after deadly floods devastated central regions of the country.

Maximum wind speeds in the area have achieved 38 meters per second (125 feet per second), the national meteorological service said.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International



