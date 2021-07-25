  • July 25, 2021
WHO Suggests Tightened Measures to Control COVID-19 Spread in Thailand

World Health Organization logo. Image: WHO.



BANGKOK (NNT) – The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended that the Thai government tighten existing measures to control the COVID-19 outbreak, similar to the initial response to last year’s first wave.

Dr Richard Brown, Health Emergencies program manager of the WHO’s Thailand office, said the main reason for Thailand’s problems was the emergence of the new variants.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Woraprat Lerpaisal
National News Bureau of Thailand



