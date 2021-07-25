Philippines Will Suspend Travel from Thailand and Malaysia from 25 July
WHO Suggests Tightened Measures to Control COVID-19 Spread in Thailand
BANGKOK (NNT) – The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended that the Thai government tighten existing measures to control the COVID-19 outbreak, similar to the initial response to last year’s first wave.
Dr Richard Brown, Health Emergencies program manager of the WHO’s Thailand office, said the main reason for Thailand’s problems was the emergence of the new variants.
