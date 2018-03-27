Tuesday, March 27, 2018
DLT steps up measures against taxi drivers with out-dated vehicles

Old Nissan Tiida taxi-meter in Bangkok
BANGKOK, 26th March 2018, (NNT) – The Department of Land Transport (DLT) has stepped up measures against taxi drivers using vehicles more than nine years old, after it found that more than 360 drivers have been violating the code in this manner.

According to the DLT, most of the offenders were found operating in the outer rim of the capital, at Don Mueang International Airport and Suvarnabhumi International Airport. The department initially dispatched officials to conduct inspections in those areas.

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

